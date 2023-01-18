Finally! EPF online passbook facility now up and running

Over six crore Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can now finally access their online EPF passbook, after a gap of over a week.

Access to the online passbook facility was disabled sometime early in January 2023 due to technical glitches, as per the EPFO.

On January 12 when Moneycontrol tried to access EPF website, a message was displayed on EPFO’s website that said the service would be restored by 5 pm. But, EPFO had been unable to meet its commitment until January 18.

Passbook access restored

Moneycontrol availed of the now-restored service through the member portal as well as UMANG app. The facility worked. You, too, can access it through the member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/) and e-passbook portal (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in).

Access through the app, too, was barred temporarily due to the technical glitch. UMANG is a government of India’s digital initiative to access various government-based services. Usually, it is easier to access the statement through UMANG app rather than the EPFO member portals.

The frequently accessed EPFO e-passbook facility is always in demand as member-employees seek to ascertain their EPF balance and the status of interest credit for the financial year, among other things.

Many EPF subscribers had taken to social media to protest against the delay in restoration of the functionality. Several member employees had complained that every time they tried to access the portal, they received an error message -- ‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted’. The EPFO e-passbook facility displays your total account balance month-wise and for the financial year. You can also see the break-up of employer and employee share as well as the portion that is directed to EPS (employees’ pension scheme). Interest credited for the financial year is also reflected in the statement. You can also use the online facilities to raise a claim for partial withdrawal to meet expenses such as house purchase, treatment of critical illness, higher education and so on. The portal and app also allow you to check your claim and request for transfer status. Delayed resumption of services a drag in tech age Those who were trying to access the passbook to know the status of their requests were hit the hardest due to the downtime. Though the services have now been restored, EPFO ought to spruce up its technical capabilities to meet the demands of over six score subscribers. Delay of close to a week in resolving a technical snag is unheard of in the current hi-tech era, say industry watchers.

