Finally! EPF online passbook facility now up and running

Jan 18, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

After more than a week of being inaccessible to employees’ provident fund (EPF) passbook, the facility was finally restored, allowing members to check their balance and interest credit details

Representative image

Over six crore Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can now finally access their online EPF passbook, after a gap of over a week.

Access to the online passbook facility was disabled sometime early in January 2023 due to technical glitches, as per the EPFO.

On January 12 when Moneycontrol tried to access EPF website, a message was displayed on EPFO’s website that said the service would be restored by 5 pm. But, EPFO had been unable to meet its commitment until January 18.

Passbook access restored
Moneycontrol availed of the now-restored service through the member portal as well as UMANG app. The facility worked. You, too, can access it through the member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/) and e-passbook portal (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in).

Access through the app, too, was barred temporarily due to the technical glitch. UMANG is a government of India’s digital initiative to access various government-based services. Usually, it is easier to access the statement through UMANG app rather than the EPFO member portals.

The frequently accessed EPFO e-passbook facility is always in demand as member-employees seek to ascertain their EPF balance and the status of interest credit for the financial year, among other things.