Equity funds disappointed in 2022. But there’s a way to turn them around

Girish Ganaraj
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

Patience and courage to navigate through periods of volatility and underperformance in equity investments are the price you have to pay to get handsome returns over the long term.

After a good 2020 and 2021, 2022 was quite a disappointing year for investors. In 2020 and 2021, equity funds gave  16.2 percent and 33 percent, respectively. But in 2022, they gave just 3.15 percent.

After COVID-19, there has been strong media coverage about the multi-fold increase in the number of retail investors entering the market.

These retail investors are also credited for providing a huge depth to the market, since in a year when foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) have seen record outflows, the markets didn’t crash. Rather, it remained relatively balanced due to the huge SIP and other equity inflows.

But for investors, especially those who entered after 2020, this is the first time when they have seen either nil or negative returns and their portfolios are showing, at best, low single-digit annualised returns. This is compounded by two factors.