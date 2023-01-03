 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Either or survivor’ clause in bank FDs a myth; surviving joint-holder has a Herculean task on hand

Rajat Dutta
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Many banks and even financial planners advise their customers investing in fixed deposits of banks to opt for the ‘either or survivor’ clause. The problem arises when one of the joint-holder(s) dies during the tenure of the deposit, and the surviving joint-holder(s) approach the bank to liquidate the FD.

“RBI Kehta Hai – Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rahiye!”

You couldn’t have missed this punchline in customer alert campaigns on television (TV) during Kaun Banega Crorepati or various other shows and TV series. So, who needs to be alert ― the bank or the customer? Let us explain.

The last quarter of CY2022 saw an aggressive drive by banks to garner fixed deposits (FD) on the back of increased interest rates. Retirees and pensioners prefer bank FDs, thanks to the security of principal amount, ease of operation, and instant liquidity. However, they do not seem to be aware that it is an unsecured instrument.

FD forms across banks are standardised with operating instructions and terms such as “Either or Survivor” “Jointly”, over and above “Self”, “Anyone or Survivor”, “Minor – operated by guardian” and “Others (Specify)”.

The myth of ‘Either or Survivor’ Depositors tend to blindly follow the “Either or Survivor” clause as operating guidelines by operating staff at branches. It means that a large majority customers opt for "Either or Survivor" clause as they are guided by bank staff.

The understanding that on the death of a joint-holder, the surviving joint-holder gets the proceeds of the FD has turned out to be a myth.

The twist takes place when the surviving joint-holder(s) approaches the bank to prematurely withdraw the FD on the demise of the other joint-holder. For premature withdrawals, signatures of all joint-holders are required. Clearly, this turns can be a challenge when joint-holders is either incapacitated or dead.