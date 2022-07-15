HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Do-it-yourself does not always work in personal finance

Lisa Barbora   •

Getting the right fit in financial products is ultimately the most liberating feeling, whether you do it yourself or not

(Image: Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
It was mildly amusing to read about the ‘do-it-yourself’ credit card recently launched by AU Small Finance Bank. Amusing because my entire reason for using a credit card is convenience. Having to set up all kinds of details didn’t sound like an easy task. It’s more a design it yourself, rather than a do-it-yourself, credit card. Even then, am I equipped to decide whether I want an airport lounge access feature or a shopping reward points feature on an...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers