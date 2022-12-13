 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto taxation rules need a lot more clarity and awareness

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

Experts suggest that investors keep records of all trade reports and each transaction of the past five-seven years in case a tax scrutiny arises.

The taxation framework for crypto assets, or virtual digital assets (VDAs), which was introduced by the government on April 1, has made both investors and traders more cautious about this new asset.

In the 2022-23 union budget, the government had said that gains arising out of crypto assets would be taxed at 30 percent irrespective of the individual’s income tax slab rate. In addition, a 1 percent tax deducted at source (TDS) was made applicable on transfer of such assets.

Crypto investor Priya Ratnam believes that a lot of people investing in crypto are already in the highest income-tax bracket of 30 percent. “The TDS is a concern for frequent traders, like intra-day and short-term traders. If you transact more than 10-15 times, it freezes up quite a bit of capital,” says Ratnam, CEO, Avisa Games Guild, a Web3 gaming guild.

Unaware investor

Thanks to the breakneck rally in crypto assets millions of Indians have poured billions into these digital assets. Data with CoinGecko, a digital currency price and data platform, showed that bitcoin has delivered a return of 24,980 percent since 2013, while ether is up 2,89,801 percent since 2015.

Not just metros, tier-I and tier-II cities have contributed substantially to the demand for crypto assets. KoinX, a platform that helps calculate and provide crypto tax reports, has around 60 percent of its customers from tier-II cities such as Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Jaipur, and Mohali.