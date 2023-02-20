 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Why the claim experience differs between individual and group health plans

Abhishek Bondia
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

Individual health insurance policies can come with several complexities and challenges that can cause stress for policyholders during the claim process. Group policies tend to have less complexity and confusion.

Group policies tend to have less complexity and confusion, says Abhishek Bondia (Representative image)

Last week, a friend's father asked for help with his individual health insurance claim. He needed to have a knee replacement surgery and the insurance company (TPA or third-party administrator) wanted to see copies of his policy from when he first bought it. But he didn't have any records from more than a year ago and was hence having trouble.

This is a common problem for people with individual health insurance policies. They often have to go back and forth with the insurance company when trying to settle a claim. But people who are part of group insurance policies don't have these problems. This is because of several reasons.

Also read: How much health insurance coverage do you need?

The many 'types' of waiting periods