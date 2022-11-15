 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canara Robeco Mid-cap Fund NFO: Should you invest?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Nov 15, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Investments in mid-cap funds can create wealth over the long term despite volatility in the short term. However, investors should avoid investing in CRMF till it builds a track record

After launching the Canara Robeco Banking & PSU Debt fund, the fund house has unveiled its second new fund offer (NFO) this year — the Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund (CRMF). The NFO opened on 11 November 2022. Should you consider investing in it?

What is on offer?

The investment objective of the CRMF is to generate capital appreciation by investing in mid-cap companies. The scheme will allocate at least 65 percent of the money to shares of mid-cap firms ranked between 101-250 by market capitalisation on the BSE. The fund will be managed by Ajay Khandelwal and Shridatta Bhandwaldar. The scheme will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE 150 Mid Cap Index TRI.

What works?

The core of the mid-cap portfolio of the scheme will house high-growth leaders across sectors that are expected to benefit from domestic economic growth. The fund managers will also allocate monies to companies that have been consistently compounding their earnings and are expected to continue doing so. The third component of the mid-cap portfolio will include cyclical stocks that showcase improved cash flows, increased return on capital from business turnaround, or industry cycle revival.

“Investing in mid-cap stocks of market leaders, 75 percent of whom are dependent on domestic factors, have been rewarding for investors,’’ says Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head-Equities, Canara Robeco AMC.