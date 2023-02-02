 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman hits three targets in one shot

Nilesh Shah
Feb 02, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

The huge increase in capital expenditure, the extension of the free grain scheme for all Antyodaya and priority households for another year and an increase in allocation for housing under the PMAY scheme will go a long way

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered a Bahubali Budget, hitting three targets at a time.

She has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure in FY24, which is 33 percent higher than last year, and almost four times the allocation in FY16.

This will go a long way in sustaining the growth momentum of the economy. At the same time, relief has been provided for the most vulnerable sections by extending the free grains scheme for all Antyodaya and priority households for the next one year.

Significantly, the increase in allocation for housing under the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme and the Jal Jeevan mission should also improve the quality of life of the weaker sections.