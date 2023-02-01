 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Budget 2023: Is the Rs 7-lakh tax-free income limit only for the new tax regime?

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also lowered tax rates and allowed more exemptions to make the new regime more appealing to taxpayers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that individuals with an income of up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax under the new tax regime.

They will be eligible for a rebate under section 87A that is currently available to individuals with income of up to Rs 5 lakh, she said during her Budget 2023 speech.

No rebate for taxpayers opting for the older tax regime

If you, like most other tax-payers, have been opting for the older, with-exemptions tax regime that offers tax breaks under section 80C among other things, you will not be eligible for this rebate on the enhanced income limit. You will get a rebate under the old regime only if your income is less than Rs  5 lakh.