 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Bucket strategies to plan income from retirement corpus

Colonel Sanjeev Govila (retd.)
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

While household expenses can easily be calculated on monthly basis, other expenses will normally be on yearly basis, which would then need to be divided by 12 to arrive at the monthly requirement.

When one retires with a big corpus in hand, it is very easy to get complacent. However, the ‘everything will be fine the way it has always been’ attitude may not work for two reasons:

(a) There is no monthly income anymore coming from anywhere, except from what one has already accumulated,

(b) Emergencies will always come unannounced; inflation will always eat into the purchasing power of money and the longer the horizon, the more pronounced will be the effect of such money depreciation; highest safety in investment will always get the lowest rates of return, and vice versa.

So, what is the way out so that one:

a) doesn’t take unnecessary risks with one’s life-time savings,

b) has the required funds every month to lead a comfortable life,