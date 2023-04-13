Equity fund inflows rise to Rs 20,534 crore, highest in a year; SIP book tops Rs 14,000 crore for first time

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on April 13 released the mutual fund numbers for March 2023, which showed that net inflows into open-ended equity funds during the month came in at Rs 20,534.21 crore.

Equity inflows were the highest in over a year's period.

In the previous month, net equity inflows had stood at Rs 15,685.57

crore. Meanwhile, the hybrid net outflow in March came in at Rs 12,372 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 460.30 crore in February.

Due to huge selling in debt and hybrid funds, open-ended mutual funds saw overall net outflows of Rs 21,693.91 crore during March.

During the month, investments via systematic investment plans (SIPs) topped the Rs 14,000 crore mark for the first time ever. The SIP contribution for March came in at Rs 14,276 crore compared with Rs 13,686 crore in February.

Moneycontrol PF Team