 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

AMFI asks fund houses to stop training programmes based on SIP targets for distributors

Abhinav Kaul & Kayezad E Adajania
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

SEBI had said that training programmes should not be misused for providing any reward or non-cash incentives to distributors. However, Moneycontrol learns that recently many fund houses have held such programmes, some in exotic locations, in violation of the regulations.

SEBI in 2018 had said that training programmes should not be misused for providing any reward or non-cash incentives to mutual fund distributors.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Rs 40 lakh crore Indian mutual funds industry’s trade body, has asked asset management companies (AMCs) to stop offering training programmes to mutual fund distributors (MFDs) for achieving certain systematic investment plan (SIP) targets.

AMFI, in a circular late in the evening on April 27, said that certain AMCs have launched special SIP drives under regular plans for a specific period, and MFDs are offered training programmes at zonal or national locations, based on the number of SIPs or incremental value of SIPs mobilised from T30 or B30 locations with certain minimum target.

T-30 refers to the top 30 geographical locations and B-30 to locations beyond top 30.

Moneycontrol had earlier learned that mutual fund houses, such as Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund and DSP Mutual Fund, had launched training programmes for distributors, based on certain SIP targets.