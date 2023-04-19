 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Active vs Auto: Which National Pension Scheme investment choice is better for FY2023-24?

Dev Ashish
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Go for 'Active' choice if you have the time and skill to actively rebalance your NPS corpus regularly; pick Auto if you want to outsource asset allocation decision-making.

The active and passive ways of managing your investments under NPS

Most people invest only Rs 50,000 per year in National Pension Scheme (NPS) for extra tax benefits. Some employers have an NPS-oriented policy and in such cases, their employees invest more in NPS.

And since a new financial year has just begun, let’s discuss a bit about NPS and the investment choices it offers.

Usefulness of NPS

NPS generally doesn’t get the respect it deserves. A few of its features make people avoid it. The compulsory annuitisation takes away flexibility as one is forced to put 40 percent corpus in low-yield annuity plans.