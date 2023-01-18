 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2023 may be a do-or-die year for cryptos. Are investors prepared?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Rate hikes by the US Fed that made bonds more attractive, a crash in crypto prices, increased government surveillance and bankruptcies of crypto exchanges spelled a terrible 2022 for crypto investors. The year ahead is crucial.

After witnessing exponential growth in 2020-21, the global crypto market came to a standstill in 2022 with many events bringing attention to the industry's flaws.

Indian crypto investors are on the sidelines waiting for signs of a revival in prices of the digital assets. They are likely headed for a tough ride, at least in the first half of 2023.

The digital asset market will need more time to recover from a series of setbacks, including bankruptcies, frauds and crash of asset prices amid increased surveillances by governments around the world, including India’s.

Crypto market capitalisation started reversing from the final weeks of 2021 after reaching an all-time high of $3 trillion on November 10, 2021. On November 21, 2022, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell to a 2022 low of $727.58 billion.

“In 2021, a lot of serious investors, such as high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional players, were planning to enter crypto. That process has slowed down, not just because of the bear market, but also because of the catastrophes that we experienced during the last eight months or so starting from Luna, Celsius, Alameda Research, FTX and Genesis to Gemini,” said Anurag Dixit, founder of Kunji, a crypto asset management platform that offers predefined investment strategies that are actively managed.

The year that was