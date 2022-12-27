 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sectoral MFs in 2022: IT stays depressing, but banking is on a boom

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 27, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

The two sectors have been a study in contrasts. While banking funds are on course to put up their best performance since 2017, IT funds are at risk of putting up their worst show since 2008.

The underdog won and the favourite disappointed.

On December 26, Moneycontrol carried an in-depth analysis of how sector and thematic funds did in 2022. Two sectors, banking and Information Technology (IT), stood out. But contrary to expectations, technology funds delivered a disappointing performance in 2022. Whereas banking sector funds topped the charts, after a stressful period during the first two waves of Covid.

Broadly, there are four sectoral funds in the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry. They are banking, IT, infrastructure, and pharma. While infra and pharma funds performed largely in line with the BSE Sensex (up 3.5 percent YTD), banking funds have risen 17 percent this year. However, IT funds have slumped around 24 percent since the start of the year.

To be sure, fund houses have variations of banking sector funds. Some focus on the private sector, some on public-sector banks, while some invest in both.

