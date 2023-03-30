 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 30,000 funds to get their ESG ratings downgraded at MSCI

Bloomberg
Mar 30, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Some 31,000 funds are about to have their ESG scores lowered at MSCI Inc., as the firm’s ratings unit works through a major overhaul of its methodology in response to feedback from market participants.

Clients had voiced concerns about “an upward drift in ratings across the fund universe,” which is now being addressed, according to MSCI ESG Research. The changes mean that only 0.2% of funds will have a AAA rating in the future, compared with roughly 20% now, according to MSCI estimates.

The measures include giving managers of swap-based exchange-traded funds six months to provide data on their underlying index constituents, which MSCI will start using to generate environmental, social and governance scores instead of collateral, it said.

The new methodology, which takes effect at the end of next month, comes as ESG score providers continue to draw criticism for using inconsistent approaches that have yet to be properly regulated. That’s made a crackdown on ESG ratings a priority for policymakers across jurisdictions. The European Commission said last week it’s planning to unveil new industry rules in the first half of this year. And the UK has just launched a consultation on the extent to which ESG raters need to be reined in by clear rules.