 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Over 13 lakh informal micro enterprises brought under formal ambit this year: MSME Secretary Swain

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) was launched by the MSME Ministry to register informal micro enterprises into the formal ambit and benefit under priority sector lending by banks.

MSME Secretary BB Swain attends ASSOCHAM event in Delhi on March 21

More than 13 lakh informal micro-enterprises have been brought under the formal ambit since the launch of the Udyam registration portal on January 11, 2023, the secretary for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry said on March 21.

The Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) was launched by the ministry to get informal micro enterprises into the formal ambit and benefit from priority sector lending by banks.

UAP is essentially a formalisation project by the MSME ministry with SIDBI or Small Industries Development Bank of India as its implementing agency to complement the Udyam registration portal of the ministry. The portal was inaugurated with the registration of 8 lakh micro enterprises and the initiative has already been able to garner over 5 lakh more registrations within two months of its launch.

“With this new initiative, the number of registered MSMEs has reached a figure of 1.64 crore with an estimated employment figure of more than 10.73 crore,” the secretary added.