Order on pooling electricity from old thermal and gas-based stations soon: Power ministry officials

Sweta Goswami
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Many states and distribution companies, based on commercial considerations, started making an exit from PPAs of costlier plants (non-pit head coal stations and gas-based thermal generating station) while retaining the PPAs of cheaper plants. This is also leading to generation capacity crunch especially during the peak demand season.

The government’s proposal to pool electricity from thermal and gas-based power plants that are older than 25 years is in the final stages and is likely to be rolled out in April, senior officials from the power ministry and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) told Moneycontrol on March 6.

To meet India’s increasing electricity demand, the government is trying to first unlock its old and underutilised energy resources instead of building new ones. This is because setting up a new power generating station, say a thermal or a gas-based power plant, takes much longer and is more capital intensive. It is in this direction that the power ministry on November 15 last year floated a proposal to create a common pool of electricity tariffs from all thermal and gas-based power plants that are older than 25 years. India's electricity consumption in the past one year grew by about 9-10 percent and the government has time and again highlighted in the past two months that the demand and supply gap will remain in the power sector as of now.

“After receiving and analysing all the comments from stakeholders, Minister of Power RK Singh chaired a meeting to review the final draft of the policy on February 20. Post the meeting, the policy is now in the final stage of formulation and will be released by next month or so,” said a senior power ministry official requesting anonymity.

At least 14 such power plants with a total capacity of 15,386 megawatts (MW) are likely to be tapped once the policy comes into force. As per the plan, the ministry will form a pool of efficient coal- and gas-based units that are older than 25 years and more. The thermal and gas-based plants that in the future cross 25 years will also automatically get inducted into this pool. States that want to procure power from these stations will have to enter a power purchase agreement (PPA) of minimum five years. Gas stations are important to grid operations as they are capable of fast ramping operations and best suited for flexing, which is why gas plants have also been included in the plant.