Orange Health, India's fastest diagnostic lab launches in New Delhi

Orange Health, a leading health-tech start-up building India’s fastest diagnostic lab service, announced on June 30 that the company has launched its services in New Delhi as part of its ambitious geographical expansion plan.

With this launch, customers across the NCR region including Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad can now avail a wide range of diagnostic services in just 60 minutes from the comfort of their homes, with reports in six hours.

Available all seven days of the week between 6.00 a.m to 10.00 p.m, customers can get tested for over 1,000 diagnostic tests comprising both routine and specialised ones ranging from biochemistry, serology, hematology, flowcytometry, and molecular biology to COVID RTPCR will be part of Orange Health’s offerings in this region.

For catering to the people of New Delhi with the best quality diagnostics services at speed, Orange Health already has two operational labs in NCR with another one likely to be operational in the near future.

With an agile and efficient supply chain, customers will receive their test reports from the company’s state-of-the-art, NABL accredited labs in just 6 hours from the time of sample collection.

Launched in December 2020 by Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, Orange Health has so far provided diagnostic testing services to over one million customers and is among the highest-rated diagnostic labs in the country.

Commenting on the foray into the New Delhi market, the co-founders of Orange Health, said, "As part of our footprint expansion, we are excited to launch Orange Health in Delhi NCR with our start-of-the-art diagnostic service offerings. In our launch phase, we are covering Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad, which is the largest diagnostic market in the country. With high internet penetration, traffic and risk of infection at labs, we are seeing an increasing number of customers adopt home collection for their testing, similar to their pattern of adopting digital services.”

According to various industry estimates, NCR has been ranked as the biggest market for diagnostics services with $450 million in annual value.

With Orange Health foraying into the Delhi-NCR market, the Bengaluru-headquartered healthtech startup is likely to see exponential growth in its customer base and top line in the coming months.

With more than 65 percent reduction in testing time and state-of-the-art testing labs, over 1,000 doctors across Bengaluru and NCR trust Orange Health’s accuracy and reliable services.

As do parents with unwell children at home, elderly parents whose children have day jobs, patients who may be injured, bedridden, or in discomfort due to sickness, as well as all those who value the convenience and reliability of good service.

As a responsive and reliable brand in the diagnostics industry, Orange Health is among the very few companies in India that run as per international standards.

The company compares the live performance of its machines with laboratories across the globe daily, to maintain four sigma level quality.