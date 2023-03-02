 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Only topline important, not bottomline being propounded by VCs is like a Ponzi scheme: NR Narayana Murthy

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

In response to a question on balancing the aspirations of startups to grow as quickly as possible versus keeping costs in check, Murthy held the investors responsible.

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy

The theory that only the topline matters and not bottomline, which has been propounded by venture capitalists, is “completely wrong,” said Infosys co-founder NR  Narayana Murthy.

“In some way, in many cases, this also became a Ponzi scheme,” he said.

These comments come amid a string of corporate governance controversies plaguing well-funded startups such as GoMechanic, Zilingo, BharatPe and Trell.