 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Online gaming rules: States cannot regulate internet, meaningless to enact own laws, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Vikas SN
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Tamil Nadu notified its online gambling law that included skill-based games such as online rummy and poker with stakes under its purview in the state, less than a week after MeitY issued online gaming rules

MeitY recently notified new online gaming rules, that will allow multiple SROs to determine whether a real-money game is permitted to operate in India or not.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on April 14 said that the internet cannot be regulated by states, hence it is "meaningless" for a state government to try and legislate sectors such as online gaming.

The Union minister's remark, which was made in a Twitter Spaces session, comes days after the Tamil Nadu state notified its online gambling law on April 10 that included skill-based games such as online rummy and poker with stakes under its purview in the state.

This was a few weeks after the Tamil Nadu cabinet, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, had passed the online gambling bill once again to prohibit these games in the state on March 23. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi had returned the previous bill on March 8 mentioning that the state government had “no legislative competence” to frame the bill.

The development came on the heels of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notifying new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021 on April 6, that will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) to determine whether a real-money game, where the transfer of money is involved, is permitted to operate in India or not.