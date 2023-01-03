 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid top profit making PSUs in FY22

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

The net profit of operating central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

The net profit of operating public sector enterprises jumped 50.87 per cent to Rs 2.49 lakh crore during 2021-22, with ONGC, Indian Oil Corp, Power Grid, NTPC and SAIL emerging as the top five performers, according to a government survey.

The Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22 also revealed that the net loss of loss-making CPSEs narrowed to Rs 0.15 lakh crore in FY 2021-22 from Rs 0.23 lakh crore in FY 2020-21, showing a decrease of 37.82 per cent.

Major loss-making CPSEs include Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Air India Assets Holding Ltd, Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd.

"Total gross revenue from the operations of operating CPSEs during FY 2021-22 was Rs 31.95 lakh crore as against Rs 24.08 lakh crore in FY 2020-21, showing an increase of 32.65 per cent," it said.

Dividend declared by operating CPSEs in FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 1.15 lakh crore, as against Rs 0.73 lakh crore in FY21, up 57.58 per cent.