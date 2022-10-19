Omkar Milind Shirhatti, chief product officer at Perfios, buys luxury apartment for Rs 47.70 crore in Mumbai

Amid a growing trend of startup leaders snapping up luxury homes, Omkar Milind Shirhatti, chief product officer at Perfios and co-founder and CEO at Karza Technologies, has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 47.70 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The 6,832 sq. ft. apartment is located in Samarpan Building at Khar West in Mumbai. It comes with three car parking slots.

The project comprises 3/4 BHKs and duplex residences.

The seller is Raghuleela Estates Pvt Limited.

The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.86 crore, the documents showed.

Queries sent to the buyer and the seller did not elicit a response.

In September 2022, entrepreneur and Karza Technologies co-founder Gaurav Samdaria had bought a sea-facing duplex in Mumbai’s tony Worli Sea Face area for Rs 70 crore.

In March this year, Bengaluru-based Perfios Software Solutions bought Karza Technologies, a banking and financial intelligence solution provider, for around Rs 600 crore.

Demand for luxury projects in Mumbai has risen and the tilt has been in favour of ready or near-ready real estate projects. Tech startups, flushed with money and ESOPs turning liquid gold, promoters and other stockholders are snapping up high-end luxury residences.

Startup founders and promoters have also been buying luxury properties to save on capital gain tax. In the last two years, in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, tech entrepreneurs and corporate CXOs with hefty ESOPS have cashed out and joined the ranks of luxury home buyers. For long, the market was dominated by industrialists and film stars.