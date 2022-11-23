 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Omega Seiki set to introduce drone-mounted EVs in logistics space

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

The company plans to cater to the e-commerce, food and beverage, FMCG, and medical product delivery segments.

Omega Seiki Mobility, a maker of electric vehicles, plans to roll out drone-mounted e-trucks as a logistics solution by early 2023. The detachable drones will be electrically powered and made in India.

“We are the first Indian firm which will be offering a vehicle integrated with drones,” said Uday Narang, founder of Omega Seiki. “There will be seven drones for applications such as medicine delivery, agriculture, ambulance, freight, firefighting, food delivery and courier.”

Omega’s drone-mounted e-trucks are being tested in various states. The drones will initially be installed on Omega Seiki’s Rage+ e-three wheeler and will be available at a starting price of about Rs 5 lakh.

The company has floated a new entity, OSM Drones, and will spend $10 million to set up a dedicated facility in Bengaluru. The flagship company of the Anglian Omega Group is targeting production of 7,000-8,000 drone-mounted EV units in the first six months and 25,000 units in the second year.

Building locally

“We have our in-house R&D centres in Korea and Thailand that have worked in close coordination in building new technology and more design advanced productivity,” Narang said. “Our drones are going to be in the logistics space by combining EVs with UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).”