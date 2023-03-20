 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lower crude oil prices aided by global banking turmoil to benefit OMCs

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

Analysts said the decline in crude oil prices would translate into better marketing margins for the oil marketers.

OMCs have booked huge losses in the first half of the current financial year (FY23) on account of high international crude oil prices.

Indian start-ups have been hit by the recent collapse of several global banks, but the banking turmoil comes as a piece of good news for state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), as the price of crude oil slumped to the lowest in 15 months last week.

Shares of the three OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — traded in the green last week.

Due to the deteriorating condition of the banking system globally, US benchmark Brent crude hit $72 per barrel — the lowest since December 2021 — on March 16. The downward movement in crude prices was triggered by the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and further slumped with the failure of Signature Bank. Other big banks including Silvergate Capital and Credit Suisse followed suit.

