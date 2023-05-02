 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Oil falls 4% to five-week low on U.S. default worries, weak economic data

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Brent futures fell $3.16, or 4.0%, to $76.15 a barrel by 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.19, or 4.2%, to $72.47.

Oil

Oil prices sank 4% to a five-week low on Tuesday along with a drop in Wall Street stocks on worries about a U.S. bond default, weak economic data from China and expectations the U.S. and Europe will raise interest rates again this week.

Brent futures fell $3.16, or 4.0%, to $76.15 a barrel by 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.19, or 4.2%, to $72.47.

That put both Brent and WTI in technically oversold territory and on track their lowest closes since March 24.

Wall Street's main indexes fell after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could run out of money within a month, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision.