Oil and gas price outlook a year after Russia-Ukraine war

Shubhangi Mathur & Amritha Pillay
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

With no signs of an end, the world is fearing that the war is here to stay. So, the other factors are China, winter demand this year and the full-year impact of the Nord Stream pipeline disruption, experts say.

Russia, on the supply side, and China, on the demand end, will remain the key uncertainties weighing on oil and gas prices this year.

The Russia-Ukraine war shows no sign of ending. There other factors are China, winter demand this year and the full-year impact of the Nord Stream pipeline disruption, experts say.

The price movement of crude oil and natural gas for the last 12 months suggests a similar sentiment, as prices have cooled off from the July-August 2022 high, after the Russian-Ukraine geopolitical tension started.

“The impact of the war has already been absorbed by the energy market. To my mind, there will be no surprise here as it is assumed it is here to stay for some time,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist for Bank of Baroda.