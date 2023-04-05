 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Office leasing touches 12.6 million sq ft between January-March: CBRE

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST

Bangalore, Delhi-NCR and Chennai accounted for 62 percent of the overall transaction activity during the quarter.

Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad led supply addition during the quarter, accounting for a cumulative share of nearly 82 percent.

Office leasing in the country increased by 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) touching 12.6 million square feet (msf) between January and March 2023 period, according to real estate consultant CBRE.

The report, titled 'CBRE India Office Figures Q1 2023', said that in the same period development completions touched 11.6 msf, a 31 percent yoy increase.

