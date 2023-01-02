 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NuPower Renewables: What’s up with this company at the centre of the Kochhar-Dhoot loan scam case?

Sweta Goswami & Rachita Prasad
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

The company is operational, but could fold up any time. Its liquidity position is precarious. CareEdge Ratings has given a ‘D’ rating to its long-term bank facilities, indicating it is in default or is expected to be in default soon.

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar (Image: PTI)

“Office mein ek Sir hain, unhone kisi ko number dene se mana kiya hai. Abb 10-15 log hain, lekin zyaada koi aata nahi hai office.”

(There is one official in the office, who has forbidden sharing his number with anyone. Now, there are some 10-15 people working here, but not many come to the office.)

A call to NuPower Renewables Ltd’s (NRPL) office in Mumbai elicited the above response. The company has been at the centre of an alleged Rs 3,250-crore loan scam that led to the high-profile arrests by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of former chief executive Officer of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband Deepak Kochhar, as well as Videocon Group Promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

NPRL was one of the many renewable energy companies that sprang up, riding the global wave of clean energy, and which was buoyed by a policy push by the Indian government. It was a little-known company despite an operational wind energy capacity of around 180 megawatts (MW). It came into the limelight for the wrong reasons, when in October 2016, whistle-blower Arvind Gupta, founder, and trustee of the Indian Investors Protection Council (IIPC), wrote about the “illicit banking and commercial relationship” between Dhoot and Kochhar's family on his blog after his earlier letter on the same to the Prime Minister failed to elicit a response.

While what followed is well chronicled, very little is still known about the operations of this company. First, let’s answer the most elementary question ― Is this company still around and operational?

Well, yes. The company is operating its existing projects with a lean staff, but has not taken up any new projects since the alleged scam came to light, sources in the know said.