NSDL, India’s first depository, kicks off 2023 IPO plans; IDBI Bank, NSE may sell stake

Ashwin Mohan
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

If the listing plans fructify, NSDL would become the second depository services company to be listed on the domestic bourses, post the bumper market debut of peer Central Depository Services Limited in 2017

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the country’s oldest depository services firm, which revamped the Indian securities market by facilitating the holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form, has kicked off plans to launch an initial public offer (IPO) in 2023, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

On August 30, Moneycontrol was the first to report that NSDL, which is backed by the likes of IDBI Bank and NSE, would pick seven investment banks for the proposed listing, namely ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital, HFC Bank and IDBI Capital.

“The kick-off for the NSDL IPO happened last week. It is likely to be a pure OFS (offer for sale) with dilution by multiple investors and IDBI Bank and NSE may participate,” said one of the persons cited above.

As of June 30, 2022, IDBI Bank held 26.1 percent and NSE held 24 percent in NSDL. Other shareholders include the likes of HDFC Bank with 9.95 percent, SBI with 5 percent, Deutsche Bank AG with 5 percent and Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank with 3.13 percent each. The central government, through the Specified Undertaking Of The Unit Trust Of India (SUUTI) also holds 6.83 percent.

A second person told Moneycontrol that the final size of the IPO would depend on valuations, but the plan was to raise between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,000 crore. “The filing of papers with Sebi may happen by February or March next year,” he added.

Two other persons confirmed the IPO kick-off and the above timelines for the filing of the draft red herring prospectus adding that all aspects of the IPO would be taken to the NSDL board and its shareholders for approval.
All the four persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.