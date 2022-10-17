Nokia signs multi-year hardware supply deal with Reliance Jio for 5G network

Reliance Jio has selected Nokia as a key supplier to provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) hardware across the nation in a multi-year deal, announced Nokia today. With one of the largest RAN footprints in the world, Reliance Jio is the top mobile operator in India.

According to a press filing, under the agreement, Nokia will provide base stations, 5G Massive MIMO antennas with high capacity, Remote Radio Heads (RRH) that support various frequency bands, self-organizing network software, and base stations.

The standalone 5G network that Reliance Jio aims to build will be able to communicate with its 4G network. Reliance Jio will be able to offer cutting-edge 5G services on the network, including network slicing, ultra-low latency, and large machine-to-machine interactions.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Infocomm ties up with Ericsson to build 5G Standalone network

"We are pleased to be working with Nokia for our 5G SA deployment in India. Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally," Akash Ambani, Chairman, Chairman Reliance Jio, said.

In India, Nokia has a longstanding presence. With this new agreement, Nokia will now be supplying the three biggest mobile providers in India.

"This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world," Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO at Nokia, said. "This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio."

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.