 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Noida airport runway may be ready by 2023-end: Officials

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

By December, the construction of the terminal building, the air traffic control (ATC) tower and other structures are also expected to be completed.

Under Construction Jewar Airport

The 4-km runway of the Noida international airport is likely to be ready by the end of 2023, officials at Yamuna International Airport Private (YIAPL), the entity set up to manage and run the airport, said on March 22.

By December, the construction of the terminal building, the air traffic control (ATC) tower and other structures are also expected to be completed. The ground floor of the terminal building is currently taking shape.

“Once these are ready, the facilities will be handed over to the Airports Authority of India, which will install radars and other equipment,” Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of YIAPL, said.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, Schnellmann said the operator has also been engaging with airlines and airport stakeholders to understand their plans.