Noida airport runway may be ready by 2023-end: Officials

The 4-km runway of the Noida international airport is likely to be ready by the end of 2023, officials at Yamuna International Airport Private (YIAPL), the entity set up to manage and run the airport, said on March 22.

By December, the construction of the terminal building, the air traffic control (ATC) tower and other structures are also expected to be completed. The ground floor of the terminal building is currently taking shape.

“Once these are ready, the facilities will be handed over to the Airports Authority of India, which will install radars and other equipment,” Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of YIAPL, said.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, Schnellmann said the operator has also been engaging with airlines and airport stakeholders to understand their plans.

Schnellmann added that the airport will look to provide a touchless and seamless journey for customers in as transparent way as possible. In the first phase of what would be the country's largest airport once it's ready by the end of 2024, more than 80 acres of land has been set aside on the eastern side for a large warehousing and logistics facility.

Bosch appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as its Managing Director To enhance connectivity, work will shortly start on an interchange to connect Yamuna Expressway to the airport site. This will be part of the 56-km Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway that will also be connected to Gurugram. The first phase of Noida airport will require investment of Rs 5,700 crore and the initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million per annum. After the capacity reaches 80 percent, the next stage of expansion, taking the capacity to 30 million, will be taken up. The airport has asked for parity with Delhi airport, which means separate bilateral rights and points of call.

Yaruqhullah Khan