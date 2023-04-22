No evidence of data leak, says ICICI Bank ED

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 22 denied any customer data leaks amid speculations. The bank hasn't seen any evidence of data leaks, said Executive Director Sandeep Batra.

“This is a baseless and false claim. There is no trace of evidence on the data getting leaked,” Batra said at the post-results announcement press call.

On April 21, Cybernews.com, a digital news portal, reported that around 3.6 million files of customer data of ICICI Bank were leaked.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q4 results: Four key highlights from the earnings report

Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI