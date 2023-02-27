 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nine Adani firms end lower; group's combined mcap falls to Rs 6.81 lakh cr

Signage of Adani Group in Mumbai (Image: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg)

Stocks of nine out of ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the red on Monday, with the flagship Adani Enterprises tumbling over 9 per cent as investors continued to desert the counters.

The conglomerate, whose business interests span from sea-ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, and cement to data centres, has taken a drubbing on the bourses following a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research labelling charges of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani group has vehemently dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

All the ten listed firms have together lost Rs 12.37 lakh crore (Rs 12,37,891.56 crore) in market valuation since the US short-seller came out with its report on January 24. The group's combined market capitalisation is now at Rs 6.81 lakh crore, down from Rs 19.19 lakh crore on January 24.