NIC plans to set up two security operations centres at new Parliament building to prevent cyberattacks

Aihik Sur
Dec 14, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Representative Image

The National Informatics Centre, which looks after the IT infrastructure of ministries, departments and government bodies, is looking to set up a secure, encrypted network infrastructure for the new Parliament building.

Special emphasis is being put on cyber security, with NIC planning to set up two different security operations centres -- one for the internet-integrated network and another for the airgapped network (intranet and isolated from the remaining network).

A security operations centre (SOC) aims to protect organisations against cyber threats and analysts at SOCs perform round-the-clock monitoring of its network and investigate any potential security incidents

This comes at a time when a cyberattack crippled the entire digital system of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the hospital-cum-medical institution in New Delhi.

Not just AIIMS, but several other critical infrastructure of the country such as power, has recently been targeted by hackers, thus highlighting the need to amp up the country's cyber security architecture.

NIC to have strategic control