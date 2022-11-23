 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New York state partially bans cryptocurrency mining powered by fossil fuels

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

The law imposes a two-year moratorium on coal plants that house proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining to “balance economic development and climate goals”. It does not affect companies that have already filed paperwork to operate in New York

New York is an attractive destination for crypto miners due to availability of unused infra from former coal power plants and manufacturing units (Representative Image: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg)

New York has become the first state in the US to temporarily ban new permits for fossil fuel plants that power cryptocurrency mining, which is an energy-intensive exercise. Crypto mining is the process used in the transaction of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

Signed by re-elected New York Governor Kathy Hochul on November 22, the new law imposes a two-year moratorium on coal plants that house proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining and aims to “balance economic development and climate goals”, Politico reported.

It does not affect companies that have already filed paperwork to operate in New York.

New York is an attractive destination for crypto miners due to the availability of unused infrastructure from former coal power plants and manufacturing units. But Hochul, who ran for office on climate change as an issue, is keen to steer the state towards a more environment-friendly path.

Democratic representative from Buffalo, NY, Hochul was re-elected on November 8. In the law’s memo, she said as the “first governor from upstate New York in nearly a century, I recognize the importance of creating economic opportunity in communities that have been left behind”.