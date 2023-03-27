Network18 Exclusive: Mamaearth IPO still in process, engaged with regulators, says CEO Varun Alagh

Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Varun Alagh on March 27 “dismissed” as baseless the reports that said the skincare company had scrapped its initial public offering (IPO) plan.

“Reports of withdrawal of Mamaearth IPO are baseless. We are still in the IPO process, engaging with the regulators and bankers. We should get approval on IPO prospectus by next month,” Alagh told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

He said that beauty and personalisation was a mature market in India and added they were “still some time away from finalising valuations”.

Moneycontrol News