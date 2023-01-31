 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Net employee addition by top 5 IT Services, companies dips into the negative in Q3

KT Jagannathan
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Headcount addition is considered an indicator of demand in the IT industry, and the current drop comes as firms go slow on hiring in an increasingly cautious macro environment.

The number of employees in the top five Information Technology services companies — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra — has declined since the last quarter, the first time since the first quarter of FY 21.

While the companies together added 34,713 employees in the second quarter of financial year 2023, in the third quarter, they lost 4,904. This is a 114 percent dip quarter-on-quarter for the five companies when it comes to net addition.

As recession concerns loom in the US and Europe amid interest rate increases to tackle inflation and the war in Ukraine, Indian IT firms are under pressure as Western clients slow discretionary spending.