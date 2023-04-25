 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle Sales Growth Accelerates, Helped by Price Hikes

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Sales rose 9.3% on an organic basis in the first quarter, 2 percentage points faster than analysts’ estimates, making this one of Nestle’s biggest beats in years. The stock rose as much as 1.8% in Zurich.

Nestle SA’s sales growth unexpectedly accelerated, led by Purina and Friskies pet food, as the company raised prices at double-digit rates in most of its markets to keep up with soaring inflation.

The bulk of the revenue gain came from price increases of 10% or more across most of the world. China was the main exception, with pricing up only 3.9% there. A measure of volume slipped 0.5%.

The performance is a boon for Mark Schneider, who is contending with surging raw material costs in his seventh year as Nestle’s chief executive officer. The results show resilience among big food and consumer-staples companies in the face of the highest inflation in decades: consumers appear to be accepting higher prices without big declines in volume.