Nestle eyes $1 billion deal for ‘Ching’s Secret’ owner Capital Foods in India

Mar 30, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Nestle SA, the world’s biggest food group, is among final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Foods Pvt as it seeks to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, people familiar with the matter said.

The Swiss company has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Mumbai-based Capital Foods, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any transaction would likely value the Indian firm at more than $1 billion, according to the people.

Capital Foods makes the Ching’s Secret brand of spicy noodles and fusion chutneys infused with so-called “desi Chinese” flavors. It also sells Smith & Jones cooking pastes and masala mixes.

While talks on a potential deal are advanced, several other suitors have also expressed interest in buying Capital Foods and there’s no certainty Nestle will emerge as the winner, the people said.