 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Neal Mohan becomes YouTube chief: 10 things to know about the Indian American

Vikas SN
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST

Neal Mohan is taking over as YouTube head from Susan Wojcicki whose departure marks an end of an era at the Google-owned video sharing platform

Neal Mohan previously served as YouTube's chief product officer, responsible for the platform's products, user experience, and trust and safety initiatives. (Image source: YouTube)

Neal Mohan, a longtime Indian American YouTube executive, is taking over as the head of the Google-owned video sharing platform.

With this, Mohan will be joining the elite list of global tech chiefs of Indian origin such as Google parent Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen.

Mohan is taking over from Susan Wojcicki whose departure marks an end of an era at the world's largest video platform. Wojcicki has a long history with Google (now Alphabet), having rented garage space in her parent's house to co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to start the company in 1998. She joined the search giant as its 16th employee a year later.

Prior to this, Mohan served as YouTube's chief product officer, responsible for the platform's products, user experience, and trust and safety initiatives.