NCLT approves Andhra Cements acquisition by Sagar Cements at Rs 922 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:21 PM IST

Sagar Cements will spend Rs 468 crore on Andhra Cements expansion, retain listing

The Amravati bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the proposal of Sagar Cements to acquire Andhra Cements for Rs 922 crore; the Jaypee Group cement manufacturer currently undergoing insolvency proceedings will continue to be listed on the bourses.

The Sagar Cements board on February 16 approved a plan to nearly double the capacity of Andhra Cements to 3 million tonnes a year, involving a capital outlay of Rs 468 crore.

Of the Rs 922 crore of the proposed acquisition cost, Sagar Cements plans to raise a debt of Rs 600 crore and equity of Rs 322 crore.

The acquisition enables Sagar Cements to have a 95 percent stake in Andhra Cements with the public holding the balance five percent stake.