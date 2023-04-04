 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBFCs' assets under management expected to grow by 13-14% in FY23-24: CRISIL Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

NBFCs to grow AUM 13-14% next fiscal to reach Rs 34 lakh crore, says CRISIL Ratings

The assets under management (AUM) of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are expected to grow by 13-14% in the financial year 2023-2024 to reach Rs 34 lakh crore, according to a release by CRISIL Ratings.

The anticipated growth comes after a period of single-digit growth over the last three fiscal years until March 2022.

In a report, the ratings agency stated that the increase in AUM is likely to be fueled by multiple tailwinds, including an improvement in economic activity, stronger balance sheet buffers, and receding asset quality concerns.

As of March 2020, the AUM of NBFCs was Rs. 24.6 lakh crore, which increased to Rs. 25.1 lakh crore in March 2021 and approximately Rs. 27 lakh crore in March 2022, as per the CRISIL report.