My wife was my safety net, supported my dream: NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty on the Infosys journey and their life goals

Chandra R Srikanth
Dec 15, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

I think entrepreneurship is about daring. It's about courage. It's about sacrifice. It's about deferred gratification, says NR Narayana Murthy.

The Infosys journey began on a wing, a prayer and a sum of $250 in 1981. An idea that began with seven young engineers from humble origins in a one-bedroom apartment in Mumbai.

Today, it has a market capitalisation of around $80 billion, revenue of above $16 billion, and an employee base of over 3.35 lakh. It is also one of India's most respected companies, as it created a whole new paradigm when it came to corporate governance and democratizing wealth creation.

To mark four decades of this journey, Chandra R Srikanth spoke with the iconic founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy, and his wife Sudha Murty, who not only bootstrapped Infosys with $250 but is also a hugely successful author and a dedicated philanthropist.

Over the course of the interview, they spoke about their journey, their struggles, their children and their life goals. Edited excerpts:

Infosys began on a wing, a prayer and a sum of $250 (Rs 10,000 at the time) in 1981, and we are now commemorating four decades of this company. Now it has a market cap of close to $80 billion, revenues of over $16 billion, and 3.35 lakh employee globally. When you all started up, did you ever imagine, it would become this huge, iconic, revered corporation that it is today?

NR Narayana Murthy: I must express my deep gratitude to every one of the Infoscions and ex-Infoscion, who have played such an important role in transforming that fuzzy picture of 1981 into this beautiful, masterful art of 2022.