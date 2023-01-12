 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 5 PMS schemes bet big on 25 stocks that dare volatility, outsmart Nifty

Jan 12, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Despite the volatility and bearish sentiments prevailing in the markets in the latter half of December, there were many portfolio management service schemes that generated better returns compared to the Nifty and the Sensex

2022 belonged to Indian equities as the local market outperformed most global and emerging markets by a notable margin despite multiple headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, policy tightening, rising inflation, and volatile FII funds flow.

India's benchmark index posted a ended the year with a growth of 4.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and Emerging Market indices tanked by 19 percent and 20 percent.

“It was a year of time and price consolidation as large FII selling was countered by strong DII investments, amply supported by robust SIP inflows into mutual funds,” Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS, told Moneycontrol.

Foreign institutions pulled out nearly Rs 2.78 lakh crore during the calendar year from Indian equity markets. Domestic institutions countered the exodus by picking up equities worth over Rs 2.76 lakh crore.

Retail investors stayed disciplined with their equity allocations, infusing almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore into various mutual fund schemes during the year, pointed out Kavalireddi.

At the end, the BSE equity market capitalisation gained Rs 16.4 lakh crore for the year, despite losing out Rs 6.1 lakh crore in December alone.