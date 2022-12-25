 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mutual funds see muted 2022; expect better days in new year

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 7 per cent or Rs 2.65 lakh crore in 2022.

After a spectacular 2021, the mutual fund industry failed to continue the momentum this year with the growth in asset base, investors count and flows subsiding in 2022 on volatile market conditions, but the New Year is expected to be relatively better.

The industry grew at a slower pace in 2022, mainly due to global headwinds, including the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain bottlenecks and a decadal high global inflation coupled with rising interest rates. The 2021 growth was mainly braced by a rally in the stock markets.

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 7 per cent or Rs 2.65 lakh crore in 2022. This was way lower than a surge of nearly 22 per cent or an increase of close to Rs 7 lakh crore in the asset base seen in 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed.

Swapnil Bhaskar, Head of Strategy, Niyo, said the mutual fund industry growth in 2023 is expected to be in line with the current trend with estimated assets under management of about Rs 44 lakh crore at the end of 2023. The growth would be driven by economic growth and retail participation from young investors.

However, industry body Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India) CEO N S Venkatesh believes that the industry will grow 16-17 per cent in 2023, aided by India's growth story, and upcoming budget announcements would support the growth.

The next year's growth would be fuelled by increasing awareness about the benefits of investing in mutual funds across asset classes along with a young generation of investors investing in the space as well as existing investors increasing allocations, said Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director  Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.