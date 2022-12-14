 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol MF Summit | Training of investment begins right from home, says chef and businessman Vikas Khanna

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Speaking about investing in India and its heritage, Khanna mentioned, "If we want to make India a much bigger brand, we need to find ways to invest in our artists."

Michelin star chef, businessman, Vikas Khanna at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit

"My first investment I ever made was in small banquets in 1990," shared Vikas Khanna, the Michelin star Indian chef, restaurateur, author, filmmaker and a humanitarian.

"The banquet was a total failure and I am proud of it," chuckled Khanna as he spoke further on the topic 'Investing in a Billion Aspirations' at Moneycontrol's first Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai on December 14.

Elaborating on risk-taking from a very young age, Khanna said, "Training of investment begins right from home. It begins right from when you are taught that you got to take this risk."

"For anyone who is aspiring investor, talent, artist, you need to first invest in yourself," he added, saying that it is a part of building one's value.

Khanna, who has also authored over 39 books across various topics, also added that it is very interesting to speak about investments without thinking about the value. However, highlighting the addition of value one brings to oneself and others' lives, he also stated, "If you bring value to people, you own them for the rest of your life."