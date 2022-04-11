 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ideas For Profit | Why are AMC stocks trading weak despite record inflows in equity mutual funds?

Apr 11, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

While FY22 turned out to be a spectacular year for the MF industry in terms of equity inflows and growth, most listed asset management companies have underperformed the benchmark in the past year. Here's why the companies are underperforming.

