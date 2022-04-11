GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Mutual Funds
Ideas For Profit | Why are AMC stocks trading weak despite record inflows in equity mutual funds?
Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
While FY22 turned out to be a spectacular year for the MF industry in terms of equity inflows and growth, most listed asset management companies have underperformed the benchmark in the past year. Here's why the companies are underperforming.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#AMC stocks
#Asset Management Companies
#HDFC
#Ideas For Profit
#India
#markets
#Mutual Funds
#UTI
#video
first published: Apr 11, 2022 09:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.