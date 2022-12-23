 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

PhonePe flips, now an India-domiciled entity ahead of multi-million dollar fundraise

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Dec 23, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

PhonePe was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. However, Flipkart later hived off PhonePe, partially, as a separate entity, in 2020. PhonePe had then raised $700 million in funding from a clutch of investors, including Walmart, at a valuation of $5.5 billion

Representative image

Walmart-backed Flipkart has completed full ownership separation of PhonePe as the payments and financial services unicorn is looking to raise its largest-ever funding round, which will make it the most-valued fintech startup in India.

"Setting up these businesses as separate entities will also provide value and create new opportunities for investors to participate in the Indian tech ecosystem – helping unlock and maximize enterprise value for shareholders of the two companies," the two companies said in a joint statement on December 23.

"As part of this transaction, existing Flipkart Singapore and PhonePe Singapore shareholders, led by Walmart, have purchased shares directly in PhonePe India. This also completes the move to make PhonePe a fully India-domiciled company, a process that started earlier this year," the statement said.

In October, PhonePe moved its registered entity from Singapore to India ahead of its plans to launch an IPO in the country. This is contrary to most consumer internet companies, including Flipkart, having an overseas domicile, for tax benefits.

In an interview for CNN News18’s Bits to Billions in June, PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam had revealed that the company is in the process of moving its registered entity from Singapore to India. He had said that the board had already signed off on the plan and the completion of the process was only a matter of time.

"We are a made-in-India company. Every office, data centre, and employee of ours is here. There is no reason why we should not contribute to wealth creation in this market," Nigam had said.