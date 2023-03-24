 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debt mutual funds may lose long-term capital gains taxation benefit

Maulik Madhu
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Capital gains from debt funds, international funds and gold funds bought from April 1, 2023, onwards will be taxed as short-term capital gains.

In a major blow to debt fund investors, a proposed amendment to the Finance Bill, 2023, is said to likely take away the benefit of 20 percent tax with indexation benefit that debt mutual funds currently enjoy.

This is based on a copy of the proposed amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023, that has been circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups. One industry person told Moneycontrol there is no official confirmation of this.

According to this document, gains on redemption of specified mutual funds (where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of domestic companies) that are bought on or after April 1, 2023, will be taxed as short-term capital gains.

That is, capital gains from debt funds, international funds and gold funds, irrespective of their holding period, will be taxed at an individual’s relevant tax slab. According to the industry person, the proposed amendment may also cover funds of funds, which invest in units of other mutual funds.